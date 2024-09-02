Johnson & Perrott Continue to Lead the Cavalcade at Rás na mBan

Johnson & Perrott Fleet have once again committed to leading the cavalcade, extending their support of Rás na mBan for a third consecutive year.

The 18th edition of Ireland’s top international stage cycle race for women begins in Kilkenny on Wednesday, 4th September, with a 74km road race from Kilkenny City to Callan. The race will see Johnson & Perrott vehicles ahead of the race and embedded in the following cavalcade throughout the five-day event for a total of over 400km of international women’s road racing.

Athletes will be travelling from across the country, the continent, and the world to take part in the event. With Olympians, track specialists, crit racers, and climbers alike all vying for various stage wins and the overall general classification win.

Johnson & Perrott Fleet will support the event with cars and vans in a continuing collaboration with one of Ireland’s top international sports events for women.

Jonathan O’Brien, Managing Director of Johnson & Perrott Fleet said:

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Rás na mBan again for a third year after two successful years already.

“Rás na mBan remains the epitome of commitment, focus, speed, quick decision making and flexibility – all qualities which are complementary to our brand values.

“Johnson & Perrott Fleet’s ability to support the Rás na mBan cavalcade is the perfect stage for us to highlight the wide range of vehicles and solutions we can deliver for our existing and potential clients.

“We’re delighted to be a key part of the logistics support for such an inspiring event, and look forward to another exciting week of racing. We wish all the riders, team staff and event organisers a successful week of racing in what is the most inspiring annual Irish sports event.”

For more details about Johnson & Perrott Fleet see www.jpfleet.ie/

About Johnson & Perrott

Founded in 1985, Johnson & Perrott Fleet has been providing contract hire, leasing and fleet management solutions to businesses throughout Ireland for over 30 years.

Operating from South City Business Park in Tallaght, Johnson & Perrott Fleet manages a fleet of almost 1,800 cars and commercial vehicles for both domestic and international customers, ranging from blue chip multinationals leasing over one hundred vehicles to home grown SME’s with less than five.