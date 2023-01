Leinster captain Johnny Sexton will undergo a scan to determine the extent of a facial injury he picked up in last night's win over Connacht.

Leo Cullen's side won the U-R-C derby by 41 points to 12 at the RDS - but Sexton was replaced in the second half.

Sexton's fitness will be a concern ahead of Ireland's Six Nations campaign, which begins in just over a month's time.