It's understood that John O'Shea is in line to become a senior coach under Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

It's a role which has been occupied by Damien Duff, Anthony Barry and John Eustace over the last 3 years.

O'Shea has been a part of the backroom staff with the Under 21s.

The Waterford native and ex Manchester United star made 118 appearances as a player for the Republic of Ireland.