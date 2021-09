John Fintan Daly has confirmed that he is in the running to become the new Cork senior football manager.

Daly managed the Rebels to All-Ireland under-21 glory in 1994.

He is currently in charge of club side Knocknagree.

Three-time All-Ireland winner Owen Mulligan has joined the Tyrone under-20 management team.

The 2005 All-Star will assist manager Paul Devlin.