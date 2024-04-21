The John Drumm Cup takes place today.

This year’s favourites include:

Paul Kennedy Skyline Team, who had stage success as part of his team in the recent Dornan Ras Mumhan

Sean Tarrant from the Dan Morrissey Squad

Patrick O Loughlin of the powerful Carrick on Suir squad, who will be trying to emulate his father and brother by winning in Currow.

The Drumm Cup is about all the categories of racing though right down to the U12 youth category. There are prizes for 14 different categories across the day.

Underage racing starts at 10.30 with the Senior events at 12.30