Advertisement
Sport

John Drumm Cup takes place today

Apr 21, 2024 09:46 By radiokerrysport
John Drumm Cup takes place today
Share this article

The John Drumm Cup takes place today.

This year’s favourites include:

Paul Kennedy Skyline Team, who had stage success as part of his team in the recent Dornan Ras Mumhan
Sean Tarrant from the Dan Morrissey Squad
Patrick O Loughlin of the powerful Carrick on Suir squad, who will be trying to emulate his father and brother by winning in Currow.

Advertisement

The Drumm Cup is about all the categories of racing though right down to the U12 youth category. There are prizes for 14 different categories across the day.

Underage racing starts at 10.30 with the Senior events at 12.30

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
All Kerry battle today in West Munster Cup final
Munster Final for Kerry today
Advertisement

Recommended

Westmeath for Kerry today in McDonagh Cup
National glory for Kerry trainers
Kerry FC academy sides play today
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus