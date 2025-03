Ulster have confirmed that John Cooney will leave the province at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old will join Brive in France after eight years in Belfast.

Cooney has won 11 caps for Ireland, with the last of those coming in 2020.

Advertisement

==

Blackrock are Leinster Schools Senior Cup winners for the second year in a row.

They defeated Terenure College at Tallaght Stadium by 14 points to 9.