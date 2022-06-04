Joe McDonagh defeat for the Kingdom

Kerry have lost the Joe McDonagh Cup Final for a third successive season.

The Kingdom were beaten by in Croke Park by 5-22 to 4-24.

Antrim had the opening point on the minute mark but Padraig Boyle quickly drew Kerry level. After a second Antrim point of the day Ciaran Clarke netted for the Ulster side as they opened up a 1-2 to 1 point lead by the 5th minute. Another Padraig Boyle free from distance doubled the Kerry total. However, Antrim carved Kerry open again in the 10th minute to goal for the second time, this time courtesy of James McNaughton. It was now 2-3 to 2 points. The gap was 10 at the midway point of the half; 2-7 to 0-3. Down by 2-11 to 5 points after 26 minutes Kerry were awarded a penalty for a foul on Fionan Mackessy. Padraig Boyle duly dispatched it to the top corner. A Michael Leane point then narrowed the gap further, to 2-11 to 1-6 after 28 minutes. The Kingdom had 2 of the next 3 points to close the gap to 7. Kerry conceded a third goal in added on time, Sean Elliott tapping home after Kingdom goalkeeper Louis Dee had saved an initial shot. The Antrim lead at the break was 3-14 to 1-10.

Advertisement

Kerry started the second period the better and brought the gap down to 8 before a 40th minute Antrim goal undid all that hard work. It was now 4-16 to 1-14. With Kerry 9 down at 4-17 to 1-17 in the 49th minute Shane Conway forced the Antrim keeper into a save, the subsequent 65 being put over to narrow the gap to 8. Substitute Jordan Conway gave Kerry real hope a minute later with a goal to make it a 5 point game at 4-17 to 2-18. After an Antrim point Jordan Conway worked his way in for another goal to make it a one score game at 4-18 to 3-18 with quarter of an hour to go. A Padraig Boyle point then made it a two point game. However, Kerry lost Paudie O'Connor to a black card for denying a goal scoring opportunity. Ciaran Clarke made no mistake with the penalty and the gap was increased once more; 5-18 to 3-19. 3 minutes from the end it was a 4 point game at 5-18 to 3-20. Michael Leane then reduced the gap to 3 but Antrim responded immediately with a point of their own. Padraig Boyle pointed to make it a 3 point gap once more ahead of 6 added on minutes. Antrim were next to point, putting 4 between the sides. In the 3rd added on minute Paudie O'Connor pointed but straight away Antrim scored again; 5-21 to 3-23. Again Kerry point, again Antrim followed that with a point of their own. 2 minutes to go and it was 5-22 to 3-24. With the last puck of the game Padraig Boyle goaled for Kerry but there was no more time.