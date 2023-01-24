Joe Brolly says the integrity of Gaelic is in jeopardy

Former Derry footballer Joe Brolly says the integrity of Gaelic Football is in jeopardy.

The 1993 All-Ireland winner was reacting to Sunday's AIB All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship final.

Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes won the game - beating Glen of Derry by two points.

Crokes had 16 players on the pitch for the final passage of play.

The GAA says it is now up to Glen to lodge an official objection if they wish to do so.

A replay may then take place but Glen have issued a statement saying they're 'extremely disappointed' to be put in this position.

Brolly says it's clear what call the organisation should make.