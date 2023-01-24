Advertisement
Sport

Joe Brolly says the integrity of Gaelic is in jeopardy

Jan 24, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Joe Brolly says the integrity of Gaelic is in jeopardy Joe Brolly says the integrity of Gaelic is in jeopardy
Share this article

Former Derry footballer Joe Brolly says the integrity of Gaelic Football is in jeopardy.

The 1993 All-Ireland winner was reacting to Sunday's AIB All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship final.

Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes won the game - beating Glen of Derry by two points.

Advertisement

Crokes had 16 players on the pitch for the final passage of play.

The GAA says it is now up to Glen to lodge an official objection if they wish to do so.

A replay may then take place but Glen have issued a statement saying they're 'extremely disappointed' to be put in this position.

Advertisement

Brolly says it's clear what call the organisation should make.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus