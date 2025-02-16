Jockey Michael O'Sullivan has died following head injuries he sustained in a fall at Thurles earlier this month.

The 24-year-old had been an induced coma at Cork University Hospital since he was airlifted after falling from Wee Charlie at the final fence of a handicap chase at the Tipperary venue.

O'Sullivan never regained consciousness and passed away surrounded by his family.

The Cork native rode Marine Nationale to Supreme Novices' Hurdle victory at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival and three Grade One winners overall across his career.

Today's racing card at Punchestown has been cancelled as a mark of respect.