Advertisement
Sport

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan has died

Feb 16, 2025 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Jockey Michael O'Sullivan has died
Share this article

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan has died following head injuries he sustained in a fall at Thurles earlier this month.

The 24-year-old had been an induced coma at Cork University Hospital since he was airlifted after falling from Wee Charlie at the final fence of a handicap chase at the Tipperary venue.

O'Sullivan never regained consciousness and passed away surrounded by his family.

Advertisement

The Cork native rode Marine Nationale to Supreme Novices' Hurdle victory at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival and three Grade One winners overall across his career.

Today's racing card at Punchestown has been cancelled as a mark of respect.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry fall to Dublin
Advertisement
Kerry today continue All Ireland campaign
Warriors win but other Kerry sides beaten
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry fall to Dublin
Kerry today continue All Ireland campaign
Warriors win but other Kerry sides beaten
Big day for Kerry club in Munster
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus