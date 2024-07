Also on Saturday, the finalists for the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship will be decided.

Both semi-finals take place in Austin Stack Park with Ballyheigue versus Abbeydorney at 5 and Ballyduff v Kilmoyley at 7.

Ballyheigue knocked out last years winners crotta o’neills with an extra time win.

Advertisement

Ballyheigue Manager Brendan O’Sullivan knows the job isn't done yet...