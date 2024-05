Tonight, Leinster welcome Connacht to the RDS for a 7.35 kick off in the URC.

The visitors will be without JJ Hanrahan who is targeting next January as a possible date for a return to the Number 10 shirt for Connacht.

The Currow-native underwent surgery last Friday after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right leg last month.

Hanrahan says he's happy to have the surgery behind him so he can concentrate on returning to competitive action early next year.