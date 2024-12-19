Advertisement
Jesus Grabs A Hat-trick

Dec 19, 2024 10:40 By radiokerrysport
Jesus Grabs A Hat-trick
Gabriel Jesus returned to form for Arsenal with a hat-trick as they reached the EFL Cup semi-finals by beating Crystal Palace 3-2.`

The Brazil striker's only previous goal this season was against Preston in the same competition in October.

He tells Sky Sports News, he had extra motivation to get on the scoresheet.

Holders Liverpool progressed with a hard fought 2-1 success over managerless Southampton while Newcastle earned a comfortable 3-1 win over Brentford.

The final place in the last-four will be decided tonight when Tottenham host Manchester United.

