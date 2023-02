LeBron James admits he may be the greatest basketball player of all time - after making history by becoming the NBA's leading points scorer.

He succeeded another Los Angeles Lakers legend - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - who'd held the record for 39 years.

James took his 20-year career tally to 38-thousand-388 points during a defeat to Oklahoma City Thunder.

Advertisement

Speaking to TNT via Sky Sports, he says he surprises himself by how good he still is.