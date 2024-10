Martin Breheny, the Co-Author of a new book looking back on 140 years of the GAA, says former Kerry midfielder Jack O'Shea was the greatest player he's ever seen.

Among other topics, 'Pulse of the Nation - GAA 140 Years Rankings, Ratings, Tales And Drama' lists the Top 10 players in every position of the field in football and hurling with Kerry players featuring prominently throughout.

Co-authors Martin Breheny and Donal Keenan have been speaking to John Drummey.