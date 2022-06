Fixture details have also been confirmed for the Kerry Camogie teams game against Galway

Kerry will travel to Kenny Park, Athenry this Saturday for the Glen Dimplex Intermediate Camogie Championship RD 5 encounter, which throws in at 2 O Clock

Kerry are already through to the quarterfinals the following weekend and cannot improve their third placing in the Group.

Kerry will be without top scorer Jackie Horgan who has a knee injury and is a doubt for the quarterfinal.