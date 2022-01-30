Jack O'Shea is the Men's Over 35s Handball Champion.
Jack O'Shea of Glenbeigh has beaten Shane O'Neill of Tyrone in the Handball’s 40x20 Irish Nationals
Men's Over 35s Final.
The final results were 10-15, 15-14, 11-1.
