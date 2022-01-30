Advertisement
Jack O'Shea is the Men's Over 35s Handball Champion

Jan 30, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Jack O'Shea is the Men's Over 35s Handball Champion
Jack O'Shea is the Men's Over 35s Handball Champion.

Jack O'Shea of Glenbeigh has beaten Shane O'Neill of Tyrone in the Handball’s 40x20 Irish Nationals
Men's Over 35s Final.

The final results were 10-15, 15-14, 11-1.

