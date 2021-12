The Novice Chase on the final day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival went the way of Fury Road for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott.

Sharjah has matched Istabraq and Hurricane Fly by becoming a four-time winner of the Matheson Hurdle.

The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old prevailed for the fourth year in succession, holding off the challenge Zanahiyr (pr: zan-ah-here).

Advertisement

At Limerick, Teahupoo (pr: tee-up-hoo) claimed the honours in the Sporting Limerick Hurdle.