Jack Kennedy lands second Grade One in as many days at Leopardstown

Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy has landed a winner on day two of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.
Kennedy was on board Caldwell Porter who was an outsider at 6/1 took the Future Champions Novice hurdle on day two of the festival.
Advertisement
Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy has landed a winner on day two of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.
Kennedy was on board Caldwell Porter who was an outsider at 6/1 took the Future Champions Novice hurdle on day two of the festival.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus