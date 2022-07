Simona Halep has lost the semi final Wimbledon women’s singles.

Elena Rybakina took the both sets 6-3 to cause a big upset

Elena will play Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s final.

The third seed beat Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 become the first African woman ever to reach a Grand Slam final, and she hopes to be an inspiration for those coming in her wake.