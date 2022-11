It's the final day of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

Champions Shamrock Rovers round off their campaign with a trip to UCD.

Derry City will be assured of second-place if they avoid defeat at home to Dundalk.

Advertisement

Bohemians face Sligo Rovers and there's a Dublin derby at Richmond Park between Saint Pat's and Shelbourne.

And already relegated Finn Harps make the trip to Drogheda with all the games kicking off at 7pm.