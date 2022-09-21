Advertisement
It’s Kerry National day at Listowel

Sep 21, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
It's Kerry National day at Listowel
It’s Guinness Kerry National day at Listowel.

The feature of the week goes to post at 4.20, a 3 mile event which is worth 200,000 euro.

The John ‘Shark’ Hanlon trained Hewick, winner of this year’s Galway Plate and Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, will carry top weight.

Hanlon told Dave Keena he’s very happy with his stable star, who has been one of the great racing stories of the year, and is hopeful of another big run this afternoon

Racing today commences at 2 and the going at Listowel is good.

