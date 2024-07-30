It’s day two of the Galway Festival, with the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap the evening’s feature.

The first race at Ballybrit goes to post at ten-to-5.

Denis Kirwan previews

Amateur jockey David Dunsdon rode 50/1 shot Sirius, a horse he owns himself, to a shock victory for trainer Willie Mullins in last night’s feature race, the Connacht Hotel Qualified Riders Handicap. It was dream win for the man who hadn’t ridden a winner for five years and afterwards he was effusive in his praise for the champion jumps trainer

