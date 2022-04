It's Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League finals day at Croke Park.

First up, it’s the Division 2 decider between Antrim and Wexford.

Then at 7, Galway look for a second Division One title in three campaigns when they play Cork.

Offaly and Limerick engage in the Division 1 relegation playoff at Moneygall from 2.

While the Division 2 relegation playoff pits Kildare against Tipperary in Stradbally.