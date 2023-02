Paolo Garbisi will return at out half for Italy in Saturday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Rome.

The 22 year old Montpellier player missed the opening two rounds of the tournament with a knee injury.

There are two other changes to the side which lost to England last time out.

Tighthead prop Simone Ferrari comes into the front row, while Pierre Bruno has been selected on the left wing with Tommasso Menoncello moving to the inside centre position.