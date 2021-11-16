Italy must go through playoffs for World Cup

Italy must go through the playoffs if they are to qualify for the World Cup - thanks in part to Northern Ireland.

Ian Baraclough's side held the European champions to a goalless draw at Windsor Park last night.

Conor Washington even squandered a golden chance to win the game.

Baraclough is thrilled with the effort

Switzerland thrashed Bulgaria 4-nil to top Group C, with Italy second and Northern Ireland third.

Scotland made sure they'll be seeded in the playoffs by beating Group F winners Denmark 2-nil at Hampden Park.

Harry Kane is just five goals away from equalling Wayne Rooney's England goalscoring record.

Kane found the net four times in the first half as England secured a place in Qatar with a 10-nil win away to San Marino.

Wales will look to secure a home draw in their playoff semi-final tonight as they take on Group E winners Belgium in Cardiff.