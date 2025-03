Ireland face an uphill battle this afternoon if they are to retain their 6 Nations title.

Simon Easterby's charges are in Rome to take on Italy, and will need a win with a bonus point and hope that both France and England both lose.

Kick-off at the Stadio Olimpico is at 2.15.

At the Principality Stadium, Wales take on England from 4-45, whilst at 8 o'clock France welcome Scotland to Paris.