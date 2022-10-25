Advertisement
Italian handed 12-game ban for biting

Oct 25, 2022 18:10 By radiokerrysport
Italian handed 12-game ban for biting
Italy's Sara Tounesi has been handed a 12-game ban for biting during the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

The lock was cited after Sunday's 21-8 Pool B win over Japan and the decision was upheld by the tournament's judicial committee.

Tounesi has two days to appeal, but as it stands will miss Italy's quarter-final against France on Saturday.

The chief executive of the URC claims Ulster and Glasgow Warriors could have brought viruses with them into South Africa.

The sides had games with the Cell C Sharks and Emirates Lions postponed last weekend, with the understanding the illnesses stemmed from the one hotel.

Ulster revealed that 29 players and 13 support staff tested positive for both E-coli and Norovirus.

Speaking today, Martin Anayi says it’s investigators’ belief that Ulster and Glasgow carried the viruses into South Africa.

