Italia 90 Legend Schillaci Dies

Former Italy striker Salvatore Schillaci has died at the age of 59.

Nicknamed 'Toto' - Schillaci scored the only goal as Italy beat the Republic of Ireland 1-nil in the quarter finals of the 1990 World Cup.

He was the top scorer with six goals at Italia 90 and also won the Golden Ball awarded to the player of the tournament.

That was the high mark of a career which would also see him play club football for Juventus and Inter.

Schillaci had been treated for cancer and was admitted to a hospital in Palermo in recent days.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has paid tribute, thanking Schillaci for the 'emotions you gave us'.