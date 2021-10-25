Advertisement
Island Cup retained by Callaway Rambler

Oct 25, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrysport
The featured Island Cup at the Castleisland coursing meeting has gone to Callaway Rambler.

James O’Connor has the details

(picture is of Callaway Rambler, Island cup winner, owned by Denis Murphy, listry)

Kerry Racing News

Oct 25, 2021 14:10
