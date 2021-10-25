Island Cup retained by Callaway Rambler

The featured Island Cup at the Castleisland coursing meeting has gone to Callaway Rambler.
James O’Connor has the details
(picture is of Callaway Rambler, Island cup winner, owned by Denis Murphy, listry)
Advertisement
The featured Island Cup at the Castleisland coursing meeting has gone to Callaway Rambler.
James O’Connor has the details
(picture is of Callaway Rambler, Island cup winner, owned by Denis Murphy, listry)
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus