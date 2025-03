Derry's Carleigh Irving is the first of the Irish boxers in action on day 2 of the Women's World Championship in Serbia.

Last year's European U23 silver medallist is due in the ring shortly for her last 32 bout in the 48 kilo category.

Paris Olympian Jenny Lehane is also involved in the afternoon session and will box in the last 32 of the Bantamweight Division.

Double Olympian Michaela Walsh will face home opposition in the evening session in the Featherweight Division.