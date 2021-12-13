Irish women's internationals say they have lost trust & confidence in the IRFU

A group of current and former Irish women's rugby internationals say they have lost trust and confidence in the IRFU.
In a letter to the government, the players have called for the relevant ministers to intervene to end what they describe as 'substandard commitment from the union'.
A total of 62 former and current players have come together to express their dissatisfaction.
Joe Schmidt is poised for a return to international rugby.
The former Leinster and Ireland coach is reported to be in line for a selector's role with New Zealand.
Ireland are due to take on the All Blacks in a three-test series next summer.