Advertisement
Sport

Irish women qualify for Euros

Apr 6, 2024 17:10 By radiokerrysport
Irish women qualify for Euros
Share this article

The Irish women's under 19s side have qualified for the European Championships.

Dave Connell's women recorded a 1-0 win over Austria today to book their spot in Lithuania this summer.

It's the first time Ireland have qualified at this grade since 2014 where they topped their group but went out in the semi finals.

Advertisement

The Connacht derby in the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division between Sligo Rovers and Galway United is off.

The League has tweeted to say the game has been postponed over health and safety concerns owing to Storm Kathleen

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

First Male President of the Camogie Association Ratified as Motion on Skort Fails to Pass
Advertisement
Leinster continue Champions Cup journey tonight; defending champions progress
Community Games preview
Advertisement

Recommended

Leinster continue Champions Cup journey tonight; defending champions progress
Power expected to be restored to around 260 Kerry homes and businesses by 9pm
Construction to being on almost 100 dwellings in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD
First Male President of the Camogie Association Ratified as Motion on Skort Fails to Pass
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus