Irish women qualify for Euros

The Irish women's under 19s side have qualified for the European Championships.

Dave Connell's women recorded a 1-0 win over Austria today to book their spot in Lithuania this summer.

It's the first time Ireland have qualified at this grade since 2014 where they topped their group but went out in the semi finals.

The Connacht derby in the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division between Sligo Rovers and Galway United is off.

The League has tweeted to say the game has been postponed over health and safety concerns owing to Storm Kathleen