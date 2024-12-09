Advertisement
Sport

Irish women defeat Bangladesh

Dec 9, 2024 08:01 By radiokerrysport
Irish women defeat Bangladesh
Share this article

The Irish women's cricket team have secured a third win over Bangladesh in their T20 series in Sylhet.

They won this morning's meeting by four wickets.

It gives the visitors a three-nil series win.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Scheffler retains Hero World Challenge title
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 1,000 homes and business in Kerry without power this morning
Councillors to write to HSE urging them to remove ivy growing on former Dingle hospital
Man accused of Castleisland fratricide to be served with book of evidence
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus