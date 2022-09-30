Irish well behind going into day two of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington all decamp to Kingsbarns this morning for day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

McIlroy is joint best of the Irish on 4-under par, while Harrington tees off from 3-under, and Lowry 2-under par.

Jonathan Caldwell also commences his second round from 4-under, the Ulsterman plays the Old Course at St. Andrews today.

Advertisement

Romain Langasque of France equalled the course record there yesterday, and he starts the day with a one-shot lead on 11-under par.

Play begins at 8.30.