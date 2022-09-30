Advertisement
Sport

Irish well behind going into day two of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Sep 30, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
Irish well behind going into day two of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Irish well behind going into day two of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Share this article

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington all decamp to Kingsbarns this morning for day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

McIlroy is joint best of the Irish on 4-under par, while Harrington tees off from 3-under, and Lowry 2-under par.

Jonathan Caldwell also commences his second round from 4-under, the Ulsterman plays the Old Course at St. Andrews today.

Advertisement

Romain Langasque of France equalled the course record there yesterday, and he starts the day with a one-shot lead on 11-under par.

Play begins at 8.30.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus