Advertisement
Sport

Irish U20's grand slam hopes kept alive after late Prendergast penalty

Feb 11, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Irish U20's grand slam hopes kept alive after late Prendergast penalty Irish U20's grand slam hopes kept alive after late Prendergast penalty
Share this article

Sam Prendergast’s late penalty kept alive Ireland’s hopes of back-to-back Under-20 Grand Slams.

His kick meant Ireland beat their French counterparts 33-points to 31 at a sold-out Musgrave Park last night.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus