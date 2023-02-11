Irish U20's grand slam hopes kept alive after late Prendergast penalty

Sam Prendergast’s late penalty kept alive Ireland’s hopes of back-to-back Under-20 Grand Slams.
His kick meant Ireland beat their French counterparts 33-points to 31 at a sold-out Musgrave Park last night.
