Advertisement
Sport

Irish trio secure tour cards

Dec 20, 2024 16:47 By radiokerrysport
Irish trio secure tour cards
Share this article

Three Irish players have secured their cards for next year's Ladies European Tour.

Dublin's Anna Foster carded a final-round 69 to finish tied for sixth at the final stage of Q-school in Marrakesh.

Lurgan's Annabel Wilson finished in a share of eighth on 15-under, while Douglas golfer Sara Byrne ended her week in 15th with a final score of 12-under.

Advertisement

By finishing inside the top-20, the trio have earned Category 12 cards, which entitles them to play in almost all events on the 2025 tour.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

City defender Ruben Dias ruled out for up to four weeks
Advertisement
Sean McGrath signs multi-year contract extension with Kerry FC
New manager for Southampton
Advertisement

Recommended

Man sentenced to three months in prison in relation to Tralee library assaults and disorder
HSE urges people to get vaccinated to avoid spending peak flu season in hospital
City defender Ruben Dias ruled out for up to four weeks
Councillor says appointment of consultant for Listowel flooding report a positive step
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus