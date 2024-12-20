Irish trio secure tour cards

Three Irish players have secured their cards for next year's Ladies European Tour.

Dublin's Anna Foster carded a final-round 69 to finish tied for sixth at the final stage of Q-school in Marrakesh.

Lurgan's Annabel Wilson finished in a share of eighth on 15-under, while Douglas golfer Sara Byrne ended her week in 15th with a final score of 12-under.

Advertisement

By finishing inside the top-20, the trio have earned Category 12 cards, which entitles them to play in almost all events on the 2025 tour.