Irish trio looking to add to medal haul

Three Irish swimmers will look to add to Ireland’s three medals on the final day of the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira.

First up, Ellen Keane goes in heat-1 of the 100-metre breaststroke S-B-8.

A bronze medalist from earlier in the week, Nicole Turner competes in the first heat of the 50-metre butterfly S-6 just before 11 this morning.

And Roisin Ni Riain’s latest attempt at a hat-trick of medals comes in the final of the 200-metre individual medley S-M-13 just before 6.30 this evening.