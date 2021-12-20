Irish swimmer seeks World Short Course Championships medal

Mona McSharry will look to secure a medal at the World Short Course Swimming Championships later.
The 21-year-old goes off in the final of the 100 metres breaststroke in Abu Dhabi 3.43pm Irish time.
Advertisement
Mona McSharry will look to secure a medal at the World Short Course Swimming Championships later.
The 21-year-old goes off in the final of the 100 metres breaststroke in Abu Dhabi 3.43pm Irish time.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus