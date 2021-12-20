Advertisement
Irish swimmer seeks World Short Course Championships medal

Dec 20, 2021 07:12 By radiokerrysport
Irish swimmer seeks World Short Course Championships medal
Mona McSharry will look to secure a medal at the World Short Course Swimming Championships later.

The 21-year-old goes off in the final of the 100 metres breaststroke in Abu Dhabi 3.43pm Irish time.

