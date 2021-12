Daniel Wiffen is through to the 1500 metres freestyle final at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The Tokyo Olympian qualified set a new Irish record in qualifying in sixth position.

Ellen Walshe also broke the Irish record to advance to the 100 metres butterfly semi-finals later today.

Advertisement

Mona McSharry represents the Irish interest in the 100 metres breaststroke final from shortly before a quarter-to-four