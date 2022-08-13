Irish swimmer chasing European medal

Mona McSharry should be hopeful of claiming a medal at the European Championships in Rome later.

She qualified third fastest for the final of the Women’s 100-metre breaststroke, and that’s in the pool just before 5.30, Irish time.

In this morning’s session, Brendan Hyland, Max McCusker and Shane Ryan all go in the heats of the Men’s 100-metre butterfly.

Darragh Greene, Eoin Corby compete in the Men’s 200-metre breaststroke.

Danielle Hill is Ireland’s lone competitor in the Women’s 50-metre backstroke.

While Victoria Catterson is the first Irish swimmer in action in the heats of the 200-metre freestyle.