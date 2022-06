Nicole Turner has finished third in her heat of the 200 metres individual medley S-M-6 at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira.

Her time was enough to book a place in this evening's final.

Barry McClements is into the final of the 100 metres butterfly S-9 after coming home 4th in his heat.

Amy Sheridan was seventh in her heat of the 100 metres butterfly S-9.