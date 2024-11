Southampton manager Russell Martin says it's likely that Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu will go out loan in January.

Bazunu has stepped up his recovery from an Achilles tendon injury by returning to individual training with the club in recent weeks.

Martin says the Dubliner is 'ahead of schedule' in his recovery, and they'll sit down with the player to discuss whether he should be loaned out to get regular games for the second-half of the season.