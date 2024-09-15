Irish St Leger The Feature At The Curragh

The Irish Champions Festival continues at the Curragh this afternoon.
There are 4 Group 1s down for decision with the Comer Group International Irish St Leger the feature of the day.
Aidan O'Brien saddles two of the 8 runners in that one with Kyprios and The Euphrates (PRON: Kip-ree-oss, You-frate-ees)
Advertisement
That one goes to post at 4:45pm with the first of the 8 racecard off at ten to 2.
The going at the Curragh is good.
In the UK there's racing today at...
Advertisement
Bath - 1.57 - good
Doncaster - 2.05 - good
Musselburgh - 2.10 - good, good to firm in places