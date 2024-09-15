Advertisement
Irish St Leger The Feature At The Curragh

Sep 15, 2024 12:23 By radiokerrynews
The Irish Champions Festival continues at the Curragh this afternoon.

There are 4 Group 1s down for decision with the Comer Group International Irish St Leger the feature of the day.

Aidan O'Brien saddles two of the 8 runners in that one with Kyprios and The Euphrates (PRON: Kip-ree-oss, You-frate-ees)

That one goes to post at 4:45pm with the first of the 8 racecard off at ten to 2.

The going at the Curragh is good.

In the UK there's racing today at...

Bath - 1.57 - good

Doncaster - 2.05 - good

Musselburgh - 2.10 - good, good to firm in places

