Irish showjumpers into Olympics final

The Irish equestrian team has qualified two riders for the final of the individual showjumping event.

Shane Sweetnam and Daniel Coyle both booked their places in the final after clear rounds on board James Kann Cruz and Legacy respectively.

O'Connor and his horse Maurice scored 4 faults and finished in 33rd place.

He won't progress as only the top 30 competitors will contest the decider.

It is Day 10 of the Paris Olympic Games and Team Ireland had some mixed results in the women's 400 metre heats.

Rhasidat Adeleke will go into Wednesday's semi finals after winning her heat, in a time of 50.09.

Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley and Wexford's Sophie Becker failed to progress from their heats and are set to return for the repechage tomorrow.

Finn Lynch has progressed to the final of the Men's Dinghy.

The Carlow man finished the opening 8 races in 10th position which qualifies him for tomorrow's medal race.

Eve McMahon wasn't as fortunate as poor weather today cancelled the final race of the women's event.

It means she ends up in 13th place with only the top 10 going through.

Simone Biles missed out on a fourth gymnastics gold medal.

The American finished second in the floor final after some messy landings, while her fall on the beam saw her end the event fifth.