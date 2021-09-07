Irish Seniors and U21s in action today

Group leaders Serbia are the visitors to Dublin this evening as the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign continues.

Stephen Kenny's side have just one point from their first four matches in Group A.

Serbia were 3-2 winners when the sides met in March.

However, they could be without striker Aleksandar Mitrovic who is a doubt with a facial injury.

Elsewhere in Ireland's group, Azerbaijan host Portugal where there's a 5-o'clock start.

In Group F, Scotland take on Austria.

Steve Clarke's charges are in third position in the table ahead of tonight's game in Vienna.

After last week's win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Ireland U-21s will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the European Championship qualifying campaign later.

They're in Dudelange for a meeting with Luxembourg.

Kick-off is at 3pm