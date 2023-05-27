Irish rowers chasing European medals today

Fintan McCarthy is looking to add another European Rowing Championship medal to his growing total this afternoon.

He rows for Ireland alongside Hugh Moore in the final of the lightweight double sculls at 13 minutes past 1 this afternoon.

The women's four are also looking for a strong finish in Slovenia.

Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lamb, Fiona Murtagh and Tara Hanlon go in the final of their discipline just before half past 11 this morning.

That's followed by Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen who take to the water for their lightweight women's double sculls decider just before 1pm this afternoon.