Advertisement
Sport

Irish rowers chasing European medals today

May 27, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrysport
Irish rowers chasing European medals today Irish rowers chasing European medals today
Share this article

Fintan McCarthy is looking to add another European Rowing Championship medal to his growing total this afternoon.

He rows for Ireland alongside Hugh Moore in the final of the lightweight double sculls at 13 minutes past 1 this afternoon.

The women's four are also looking for a strong finish in Slovenia.

Advertisement

Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lamb, Fiona Murtagh and Tara Hanlon go in the final of their discipline just before half past 11 this morning.

That's followed by Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen who take to the water for their lightweight women's double sculls decider just before 1pm this afternoon.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus