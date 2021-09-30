Advertisement
Sport

Irish public Back Kenny For Future

Sep 30, 2021 13:09 By brendan
Irish public Back Kenny For Future Irish public Back Kenny For Future
Share this article

80 percent of the Irish public are in support of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

The 'Ireland Thinks' survey sampled one thousand respondents across a wide range of demographics.

Once those who didn't pay attention to football or didn't know were taken out of the poll, 80 percent backed Kenny to lead the national team into the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Advertisement

20 percent surveyed expressed a desire for a new manager.

Doctor Kevin Cunningham of 'Ireland Thinks' says it's an impressive result for Kenny.
**Cunningham – Kenny**
Stephen Kenny will name his squad later today for the World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan and the friendly with Qatar.

Seamus Coleman is to miss both matches because of injury.

Advertisement

Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby are suspended for the trip to Baku, but Jason Knight and Enda Stevens are available again.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus