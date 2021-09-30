Irish public Back Kenny For Future

80 percent of the Irish public are in support of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

The 'Ireland Thinks' survey sampled one thousand respondents across a wide range of demographics.

Once those who didn't pay attention to football or didn't know were taken out of the poll, 80 percent backed Kenny to lead the national team into the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

20 percent surveyed expressed a desire for a new manager.

Doctor Kevin Cunningham of 'Ireland Thinks' says it's an impressive result for Kenny.

Stephen Kenny will name his squad later today for the World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan and the friendly with Qatar.

Seamus Coleman is to miss both matches because of injury.

Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby are suspended for the trip to Baku, but Jason Knight and Enda Stevens are available again.