All four Irish provinces will name their teams today for their weekend fixtures, with Leinster against Munster the feature at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night.

Blair Kinghorn will start his final home game for Edinburgh tonight, as Benetton visit The Hive in the URC.

The full-back will join Toulouse for a six-figure sum after next week's trip to Ulster.

Elsewhere tonight Cardiff welcome the Stormers to the Arms Park.