Irish provinces announces teams for Champions Cup

Connacht coach Andy Friend has made three changes from the 15 which beat Munster on New Year's Day for tomorrow's Champions Cup game against Leicester Tigers at the Sportsground.

Shane Delahunt gets the nod at hooker and Niall Murphy comes into the second row.

The other change is behind the scrum, with Matt Healy named on the left wing.

On Sunday, Leinster host Montpellier at the RDS.

After recovering from injury, Johnny Sexton is on the bench as understudy to Ross Byrne.

Irish internationals Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Jamison Gibson Park, Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan are all named in the team.

Ulster are away to Northampton on Sunday and Robert Balacoune is back in the side on the right wing.