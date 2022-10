The Irish Open is set to move to a late August / early September date in 2023, ahead of the Ryder Cup.

The tournament in recent years has been held in July.

The K Club will host next year's event.

On the DP World Tour, Niall Kearney and Jonathan Caldwell begin their second rounds at the Open de Espana in Madrid six shots off the pace.

On the PGA Tour, Seamus Power is 2 under par after round one of the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, six shots behind leader Tom Hoge.